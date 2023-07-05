Comparing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuvei and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 0 13 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $58.08, indicating a potential upside of 94.39%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuvei has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.2% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 4.96% 7.91% 4.22% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 4.91 $56.73 million $0.30 99.60 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Nuvei beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

