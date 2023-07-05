Comparing MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of MEG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MEG Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEG Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 EQT 0 5 15 0 2.75

Profitability

MEG Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.86, suggesting a potential upside of 46.65%. EQT has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given MEG Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MEG Energy is more favorable than EQT.

This table compares MEG Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEG Energy N/A N/A N/A EQT 41.96% 15.17% 7.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MEG Energy and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEG Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -35.00 EQT $7.50 billion 1.95 $1.77 billion $11.26 3.59

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than MEG Energy. MEG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EQT beats MEG Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions. It also transports and sells thermal oil in North America and internationally. MEG Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

