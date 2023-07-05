Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.19 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

