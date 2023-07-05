Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 926,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,532. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

