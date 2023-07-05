Conflux (CFX) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $585.86 million and approximately $48.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,452.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00330459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.09 or 0.00837665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00547803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00062594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,879,875 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,719,407.7178283 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20006042 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $45,668,006.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

