Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 62,187 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.84% of Entegris worth $103,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $109.28. 109,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5,501.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

