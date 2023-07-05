Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 79,817 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.17% of Floor & Decor worth $122,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

FND traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 169,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,247. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

