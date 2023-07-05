Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $124.48 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. IDEX comprises about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.71% of IDEX worth $124,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,463. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

