Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $78.82 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $78,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.91.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $183.56. 343,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average is $181.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $211.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

