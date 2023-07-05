Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $85.68 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $85,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.56. 48,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,165. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

