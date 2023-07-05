Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,016 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $113,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

NYSE:STE traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.95. 41,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,168. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 204.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

