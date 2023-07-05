Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 65,327 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $99,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 2,655,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,331. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

