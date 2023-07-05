Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,782 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $94,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after buying an additional 121,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after buying an additional 238,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $340,686,000 after buying an additional 206,718 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.01. 436,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,194. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

