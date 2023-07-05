Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ED traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 527,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

