Cordant Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

