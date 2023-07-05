Cordant Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.