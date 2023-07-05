Cosmos Price Reaches $9.35 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $85.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.35 or 0.00030663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00041476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

