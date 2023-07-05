Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

