Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.01. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

