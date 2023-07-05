Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Edmon Odza Purchases 16,940 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Free Report) insider Edmon Odza purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,718.70 ($12,479.13).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

