Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Edmon Odza Purchases 16,940 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Free Report) insider Edmon Odza purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,718.70 ($12,479.13).
Coventry Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Coventry Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coventry Group
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.