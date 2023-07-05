CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of CTPVF remained flat at C$15.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.52. CTP has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTPVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About CTP

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

