Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $248.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

