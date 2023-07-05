Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.84. Curis shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 133,616 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

