Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.06

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.06 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.66). Currys shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 1,834,750 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.97. The stock has a market cap of £603.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.