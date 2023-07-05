CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.
