D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 721,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 689,504 shares.The stock last traded at $1.71 and had previously closed at $1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.