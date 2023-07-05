Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Down 1.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.88. 22,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 32,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.
