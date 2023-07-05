Dana Wagner Sells 3,885 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,845,569.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 3,858,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

