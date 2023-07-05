Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $21.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 465.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 669,851 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.