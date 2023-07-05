Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Decker Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.
About Decker Manufacturing
