Defined Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

