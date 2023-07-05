Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

LEN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.84. 433,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $127.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

