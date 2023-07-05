Denali Advisors LLC Buys 2,275 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 222,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

