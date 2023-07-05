Denali Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.3 %

FLNG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 48,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

