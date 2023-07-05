Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,342,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,150,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

