Denali Advisors LLC Sells 65,864 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 65,864 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 98,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

