Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

