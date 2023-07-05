Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXFree Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

