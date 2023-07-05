Dewhurst Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dewhurst Group Price Performance
Shares of DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.69) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.70. The company has a market cap of £35.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Dewhurst Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,372.79 ($17.42).
Dewhurst Group Company Profile
