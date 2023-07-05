Dewhurst Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

Shares of DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.69) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.70. The company has a market cap of £35.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Dewhurst Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,372.79 ($17.42).

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

