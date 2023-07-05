DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 3.8% Higher

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 135,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 107,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The firm has a market cap of C$29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
