Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.34. 841,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,364. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

