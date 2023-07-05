Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,466 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,512. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.