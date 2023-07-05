Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Trimmed by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,711 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 16.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $238,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

