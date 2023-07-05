Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. 161,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

