Dogecoin Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.40 billion and approximately $311.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00340049 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012860 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Dogecoin
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,055,356,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
