Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $59.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

NYSE D opened at $52.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

