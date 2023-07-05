Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 106,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 645,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Domo Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $511.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,660 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domo by 1,338.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 1,123.2% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

