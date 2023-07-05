Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 811,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 406,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

