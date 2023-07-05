Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIIBF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DIIBF remained flat at $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.