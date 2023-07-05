Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $209,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $1,975,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.86. 84,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,789. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

