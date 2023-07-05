Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.34

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.34 and last traded at $63.19, with a volume of 56972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.