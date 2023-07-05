Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. 414,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,131. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

